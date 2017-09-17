Phil Dawson's FG gives Arizona Cardinals OT win over Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Phil Dawson's 30-yard field goal with 8:02 remaining in overtime rallied the Arizona Cardinals from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to a 16-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dawson, who missed a potential 42-yard, game-winning field goal on the final play of regulation, made the most of his chance for redemption after free safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the Colts' 22 on the first play of overtime.

The Cardinals improved to 1-1.

Embarrassed in a 46-9, season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Colts were improved but could not stop Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer, who was 19 of 36 for 332 yards and a touchdown.

Acquired in a Sept. 2 trade with the world champion New England Patriots, Brissett replaced Week 1 starter Scott Tolzien, who threw two pick-sixes in the loss to the Rams, and directed a vanilla offensive game plan that produced only one touchdown.

Brissett finished 20 of 37 for 216 yards.

Brissett and Tolzien are filling in for starter Andrew Luck, who continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

The Colts (0-2) took a 7-0 lead with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter on Frank Gore's 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 14-play, 53-yard drive. The drive was extended when Arizona's Rodney Gunter was penalized for hands to the face. Adam Vinatieri had kicked a field goal as the infraction occurred.

Indianapolis increased its lead to 10-0 with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter on Vinatieri's 46-yard field goal.

Arizona's Dawson cut the Colts' lead to 10-3 with a 27-yard field goal with 5:56 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals drove 54 yards in 15 plays for that score.

Indianapolis took a 13-3 lead with 11:42 remaining in the fourth quarter on Vinatieri's 29-yard field goal at the end of a 16-play, 78-yard drive.

Arizona countered with Palmer's 45-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Nelson with 7:38 to play and Dawson's 40-yard field goal with 3:25 on the clock to tie it at 13. The Cardinals drove 85 yards for the Palmer touchdown pass and 40 yards for Dawson's game-tying field goal.

NOTES: Quincy Lewis started at cornerback for the Colts in place of the injured Vontae Davis (groin), and Malik Hooker started at free safety in place of injured Darius Butler (hamstring). ... Hooker had an interception of Arizona QB Carson Palmer, killing a second-quarter drive ... Arizona had two new offensive line starters -- LT John Wetzel and LG Alex Boone replacing D.J. Humphries and Mike Iupati, respectively. ... Indianapolis lost the 2016 home opener to Detroit. ... The Cardinals failed on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 13 minutes left in the second quarter.