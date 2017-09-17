Kansas City Chiefs wake up in second half to beat Philadelphia Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs needed time to wake up from their dreamy Week 1 win as two second-half touchdowns from running back Kareem Hunt helped the Chiefs pull away with a 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

The Eagles tied the game with 11:57 left in the fourth quarter thanks to a 40-yard field goal from rookie Jake Elliott, who was signed off Cincinnati's practice squad this past week after Caleb Sturgis was placed on injured reserve.

Kansas City responded, taking the lead for good with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to tight end Travis Kelce. That put the Chiefs up 20-13.

Late in the fourth quarter, Hunt struck again by punching the ball in with a 2-yard score. He finished the game with 81 yards rushing on 13 carries, and added 28 yards receiving on three catches.

The Eagles' defense set the tone early, dominating the Chiefs' offensive line in the first half. The Kansas City defense, however, responded in the second half, repeatedly putting pressure on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Chiefs finished with six sacks, including three by defensive lineman Chris Jones.

The Eagles scored a late touchdown with Wentz connecting on a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor with 8 seconds remaining in the game. The Eagles recovered the onside kick following the touchdown at the Kansas City 39, but Wentz's pass to the end zone fell incomplete.

The Chiefs took a 6-3 lead at the half following an Eagles turnover. Long snapper James Winchester stripped the ball away from punt returner Darren Sproles, and fullback Anthony Sherman made the recovery at the Eagles 24. Cairo Santos connected on 39-yard field goal.

Philadelphia nearly responded due to an improbable reception by tight end Zach Ertz. Wentz scrambled out of the pocket and fired a deep pass out of reach for Ertz. Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell made a grab for the interception, but the ball bounced off his hands. Ertz caught the ball off the deflection and picked up 53 yards to the Chiefs 11.

However, Elliott missed a 30-yard field goal to end the half.

Philadelphia took the lead on their second possession of the third quarter with a seven-play, 81-yard drive. Wentz capped it off with a 16-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery. Officials initially ruled Jeffery down at the 1-yard line. A replay challenge by the Eagles reversed the call to a touchdown.

NOTES: Chiefs DL Chris Jones briefly left the game following a collision with teammate Ramik Wilson, but still collected three sacks and an interception on the day. ... Eagles RB Darren Sproles fumbled just one time last season in 164 touches. ... The Eagles' thin secondary took two more losses during the game with safeties Rodney McLeod and Jaylen Waktins exiting the game with hamstring injuries. ... Chiefs C Mitch Morse left the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time in his last eight regular-season games with eight catches for 103 yards.