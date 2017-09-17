Jacksonville Jaguars fans jump into inflatable pools filled with mayonnaise

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars fans celebrated being 1-0 Sunday by jumping into an inflatable pool filled with mayonnaise outside of EverBank Field.

Several fans posted videos of the exploits, before the Jaguars lost 37-16 to the AFC South foe Tennessee Titans.

The fans stood around in a large crowd out in the grass, cheering on other shirtless fans who did belly flops into the condiment. When the fans landed, mayonnaise splashed everywhere.

It must have been warm mayonnaise, as temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s Sunday in Jacksonville.

Inflatable kiddie pools can be purchased from about $15 to $20. The one in the videos appeared to be of about the 200-gallon variety. That would mean it would take roughly 800 jars of mayonnaise to fill the pool. If the mayonnaise was purchased for $4, it would cost about $3,200 to fill the pool.

One fan used the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend.

Not all was lost today as we had our first-ever mayo marriage proposal at a tailgate. Congrats to @BROKENJagsFan! pic.twitter.com/0th9CwwzUM — Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) September 17, 2017

He popped the question, got a positive response, then stripped off his overalls and jumped into the pool.

The man refereed to his new fiancé as his "mayo princess," according to a Twitter video posted by Bold City Brigade.

PREGAME FLOP🏈 - @Jaguars fan belly flops into kiddie pool full of mayonnaise during tailgate. (📸 Lindsey Cannon) https://t.co/KDngSJL0Fe pic.twitter.com/Wo17D9kzBO — News4JAX (@wjxt4) September 17, 2017

More than 61,000 fans attended the Jaguars' loss on Sunday.

Jaguars fans won't have a chance to bring back the mayonnaise pools next weekend. Jacksonville is the home team next Sunday, but it hosts the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London.