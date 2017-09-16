Rashard Higgins: Cleveland Browns move WR to active roster

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Rashard Higgins has been signed to the Cleveland Browns' active roster.

Cleveland announced the move on Saturday.

Higgins was waived on Sept. 3 before becoming a member of the Browns' practice squad. Cleveland waived defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes in a corresponding move. Higgins, 22, had 77 yards on six catches for the Browns last season.

Higgins had 3,648 yards and 31 touchdowns on 238 receptions in three seasons at Colorado State. He exploded for 1,750 yards and 17 scores on 96 receptions during his sophomore season for the Rams.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound wide receiver was a fifth round pick by the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. Holmes was a reserve in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in 11 games last season for Cleveland.

Higgins will wear No. 81 for the Browns.

Cleveland currently has Corey Coleman, Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis, Reggie Davis, Kasen Williams, Sammie Coates and Higgins at wide receiver.

Three Browns receivers caught eight passes for 98 yards and a touchdown last Sunday in Cleveland.

The Browns have an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Baltimore allowed 109 yards and nine receptions last week to Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers.