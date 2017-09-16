Fantasy Football: Odell Beckham Jr. officially questionable for New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Giants also listed on Saturday's injury report offensive guard D.J. Fluker and linebacker B.J. Goodson as questionable with shin injuries. Linebacker Keenan Robinson was ruled out with a concussion.

Beckham practiced on a limited basis Saturday for a third straight day. Fluker and Goodson did not take part in practice.

The 24-year-old Beckham missed last Sunday night's season-opening 19-3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys due to the ankle injury he sustained in a preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 21.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has been more optimistic this week about Beckham's chances of returning.

"He responded well to treatment," McAdoo told reporters after Friday's practice. "He responded well to his work (Thursday). Got a little bit more (Friday), but he's still limited."

Beckham said earlier this week he was receiving round-the-clock treatment.

"It felt good. It felt good just to be back out there," Beckham said after Thursday's practice. "Something about -- it's just when you put that helmet on, it's a different mode. When you put the helmet on and go out there and warm up and when we got to individuals, I was running routes. I was feeling pretty good. So, like I said, we're definitely taking major strides in the right direction. It's a matter of time."

The Giants struggled to find any rhythm offensively in their loss at Dallas. New York managed just two first downs in the first half while wide receiver Brandon Marshall had one catch for 10 yards in his debut with the team.

"I don't really know how realistic it was," Beckham said of playing last week. "As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there. It had been three weeks after the injury. It hasn't even been a month since it happened. This is a six- to eight-week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get there, it just wasn't enough time."

Monday night will be exactly four weeks since Beckham injured his ankle when he took a hit in the preseason game.

"I personally don't want to get up at 6:30 every morning, get here for 7 o'clock treatment. The days we have off, I'm here at 10 o'clock for treatment. I go home, I do 5-6 hours of treatment," Beckham said Thursday. "It's boring. It's not fun. Nobody wants to do that and definitely work all offseason and everything to get to Dallas and have to sit there. So I'm itching to get back on the field."

Beckham, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016.