Darnell Sankey: Indianapolis Colts add LB to active roster

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Linebacker Darnell Sankey has been added to the Indianapolis Colts' active roster.

The Colts announced the move on Saturday. Sankey moves up from the practice squad, while the Colts waived wide receiver Matt Hazel in a corresponding move.

Sankey signed with the Colts in August as a free agent. He was with the team through training camp before getting waived on Sept. 2 during final roster cuts. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in training camp this offseason. Sankey was with the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders practice squads last season.

The Sacramento State product had 330 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 43 collegiate contests.

Hazel was a sixth round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He was claimed off of waivers by the Colts from the Washington Redskins on Sept. 3. Hazel has one catch for one yard in six appearances for the Colts, Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Dolphins. Hazel has one NFL start.

Sankey is the cousin of former Tennessee Titans running back Bishop Sankey.

Indianapolis is in need of linebacker help as Antonio Morrison and Anthony Walker will miss Sunday's game with injuries. The Colts also have Jon Bostic, Jeremiah George and Sean Spence at the position.

The Colts signed wide receiver Fred Brown to the practice squad on Friday and put wide receiver Devin Lucien on the practice squad injured list.