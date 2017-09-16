Baltimore Ravens: RB Alex Collins promoted; Jeremy Langford waived

We're back home tomorrow.



RavensWalk opens at 10 a.m., so make sure to stop by for live music and activities for the whole family. pic.twitter.com/zMEBg0L0Mr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2017

The Baltimore Ravens made a change at their No. 3 running back spot on Saturday, promoting Alex Collins from their practice squad and waiving Jeremy Langford.

The Ravens also promoted cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) on injured reserve.

Collins, a 2016 fifth-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks, saw action in 11 games last season. He rushed 31 times for 125 yards and one touchdown, and added 11 receptions for 84 yards.

McRae, who has not played in an NFL game, originally entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

Langford was a former back with the Chicago Bears and was signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster Thursday.