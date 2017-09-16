Home / Sports News / NFL

Baltimore Ravens: RB Alex Collins promoted; Jeremy Langford waived

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 16, 2017 at 3:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Baltimore Ravens made a change at their No. 3 running back spot on Saturday, promoting Alex Collins from their practice squad and waiving Jeremy Langford.

The Ravens also promoted cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) on injured reserve.

Collins, a 2016 fifth-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks, saw action in 11 games last season. He rushed 31 times for 125 yards and one touchdown, and added 11 receptions for 84 yards.

McRae, who has not played in an NFL game, originally entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

Langford was a former back with the Chicago Bears and was signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster Thursday.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Roddy White stands up for Matt Ryan in comparison to Andy Dalton Roddy White stands up for Matt Ryan in comparison to Andy Dalton
Ken Zampese: Cincinnati Bengals fire offensive coordinator, give job to Bill Lazor Ken Zampese: Cincinnati Bengals fire offensive coordinator, give job to Bill Lazor
BMW Championship: Jason Day hits hole-in-one, donates BMW to charity BMW Championship: Jason Day hits hole-in-one, donates BMW to charity
Chicago Cubs' John Lackey, Willson Contreras go nuts on umpire for calling ball Chicago Cubs' John Lackey, Willson Contreras go nuts on umpire for calling ball
Colin Kaepernick: Free agent QB named Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP Colin Kaepernick: Free agent QB named Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP