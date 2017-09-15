Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier fined $25K for hit on Cleveland Browns QB

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said the NFL fined him $25,000 for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during Sunday's game.

Shazier delivered a diving tackle into Kizer as the rookie was sliding down to the ground and drew a 15-yard penalty.

Shazier told ESPN on Friday that he didn't think Kizer was going to slide.

"I didn't see him slide much on film," Shazier said. "I wasn't expecting him to slide. I was just going in there to make a tackle like I do any tackle. It's just part of the game. Sometimes they get you for those things."

Shazier, who had seven tackles against the Browns, said he plans to appeal the fine.