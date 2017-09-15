Fantasy Football: New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham questionable

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to nurse a sprained ankle, practiced on a limited basis Friday for a second straight day.

Beckham was spotted leaping and jumping during team warmups, a key test for his healing ankle. He spent the part of practice open to the media doing some individual drills and working with a trainer.

The 24-year-old Beckham's availability for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions remains in question.

Head coach Ben McAdoo said Thursday he was more optimistic this week than last week about Beckham's chances of returning.

Beckham missed last week's regular-season opener due to the ankle injury he sustained in a preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 21.

"I want to play that bad," Beckham told reporters when peppered Wednesday with questions regarding his health and his possible availability for Monday night. "I'm working my best to get to 100 (percent), so once I do get there, there won't be any more problems. At the moment, we don't know. We're just kind of day-by-day. It's getting better, so we're going in the right direction."

Beckham said he has been receiving round-the-clock treatment.

"It felt good. It felt good just to be back out there," Beckham said Thursday after practice. "Something about -- it's just when you put that helmet on, it's a different mode. When you put the helmet on and go out there and warm up and when we got to individuals, I was running routes. I was feeling pretty good. So, like I said, we're definitely taking major strides in the right direction. It's a matter of time."

The Giants struggled to find any rhythm offensively in their 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night. New York managed just two first downs in the first half while wide receiver Brandon Marshall had one catch for 10 yards in his debut with the team.

"I don't really know how realistic it was," Beckham said Thursday of playing last week. "As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there. It had been three weeks after the injury. It hasn't even been a month since it happened. This is a six- to eight-week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get there, it just wasn't enough time."

Beckham, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016