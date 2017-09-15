Fantasy Football: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy expected to play

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was held out of Friday's practice with groin soreness but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Sean McDermott said he was planning to give McCoy a rest day Friday before the groin issue but remained "very confident" the veteran will be able to handle a full workload Sunday, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old McCoy was listed as a full participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday with a wrist injury suffered in last Sunday's 21-12 victory over the New York Jets.

McCoy, who briefly leave the game after a run near the goal line, rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries and caught five passes for 49 yards in the opener for McDermott's debut with the Bills.

It was the 11th time McCoy surpassed 100 yards in 28 games with the Bills since being traded to Buffalo in 2015.

McCoy, who reportedly had $2.5 million in performance incentives added to his $6 million base salary last week, became the sixth active player to surpass 12,000 career yards from scrimmage.

"Just got to keep pushing man, keep pushing, get more wins," McCoy said after Sunday's win. "With wins, numbers come with it. And that's the mindset, man. Just trying to lead this team in the right direction."