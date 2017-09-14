Fantasy Football: Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Doug Baldwin tops our Week 2 wide receiver rankings.

This week should see a rebound for some of the best quarterbacks in the game, including Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. In turn, I expect a much more productive fantasy football performance from top wide receivers.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is a sure-fire WR1 this week with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. I expect Russell Wilson to air it out in this one. Last year, the 49ers allowed the second-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Baldwin had four catchers for 63 yards in Week 1. You should see at least one score from the prolific connection in a great matchup at home.

Brandin Cooks had seven catches for 88 yards in his New England Patriots debut Thursday in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect much more in a matchup against his former team in Week 2 when the Patriots face the New Orleans Saints on the road. The Saints are coming off of a Monday Night Football loss when they allowed 18 catches for 278 yards and two scores to Minnesota Vikings wide receivers catching passes from Sam Bradford. I have a feeling Tom Brady is every bit as capable and will dominate this secondary. In 2016, the Saints surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Washington Redskins wide out Terrelle Pryor had an underwhelming debut in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, grabbing six receptions for 66 yards. Look for him to get on the board in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. On the positive side, Pryor received 11 targets in Week 1, the fourth-most for any NFL player. Expect plenty of Kirk Cousins looks again in this one and hope for a score against a defense that allowed the third-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2016.

There might not be a more exciting wide receiver to watch than Tyreek Hill. Last week, the speedster decimated the Patriots' secondary for seven catches, 133 yards and a score. The Philadelphia Eagles are also ill equipped to handle his speed and athleticism. Look for another big game from Alex Smith and the wide receiver in Week 2. Last year, the Eagles allowed the third most fantasy points and yards to opposing wide receivers.

LONGSHOTS

Chris Hogan was basically invisible in Week 1 against the Chiefs, securing just one reception for eight yards. I expect him to be a benefactor of Brady's Week 2 rebound, along with Cooks. Although a risky play, Hogan can be used as a WR3 or a flex play in deeper leagues this week if you don't have a better option.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace had the exact same stat line as Hogan in Week 1, but better days must be ahead. I have Wallace listed as my No. 38 wide receiver for the week, also landing him on the WR3 radar in deeper leagues. The Cleveland Browns were one of six teams to allow at least 200 yards to opposing wide receivers in Week 1. Cleveland also allowed the fourth-most touchdowns to the position in 2016.