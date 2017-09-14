Fantasy Football: Week 2 Quarterback Rankings

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Terrific" Tom Brady tops our Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings.

While the elite gunslingers were held at bay in Week 1, you should expect a resurgence as more of them face exploitable secondaries in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Brady are locked and loaded for multiple touchdown performances and should make fantasy owners very happy, giving them a boost at the top of their lineup.

If you don't own one of the perennial high-end passers, fear not. There are some options in our weekly add/drop article and I have ranked my favorite quarterbacks for the week below.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 30 WEEK 2 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

You are starting Aaron Rodgers every week no matter what, but this matchup is going to be especially fun. The Packers are leaving Lambeau Field to battle the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Including last postseason, Rodgers has passed for at least 300 yards in five of his last six games. The Falcons allowed 213 yards and a score to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, while Rodgers carved up the Seattle Seahawks for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Last year, the Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points and third-most passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks. Rodgers is going to have a huge day.

"He's untraditional in a lot of ways." - DQ on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/i47ExFiS80 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 14, 2017

Jameis Winston gets those Bears this weekend in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the season. Chicago forced the second-fewest number of interceptions and allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks in 2016. The Bears were one of six teams to allow at least 300 passing yards in Week 1. I'm looking for Winston to air it out early and often in Week 2 and finish as a top six option.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers gets the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Dolphins also had Week 1 off because of Hurricane Irma. Miami allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last year and tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdown passes. They were one of eight NFL teams to give up at least 30 passing touchdowns. Rivers has 10 consecutive games with at least two touchdown scores, dating back to last season. He is a top 10 option in Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer was underwhelming, to be kind, in Week 1. But the Indianapolis Colts secondary was just lit up by Jared Goff. Last week, Goff completed 72.4 percent of his throws for 306 yards and a score. The Colts also didn't generate any pass rush. Last year, the Colts allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and sixth-most yards to opposing quarterbacks. Palmer has not choice but to throw a lot in this contest after losing David Johnson. He is my No. 9 option for the week.

LONGSHOTS

The Rams did not face an elite quarterback in Week 1 but welcome Kirk Cousins to town in Week 2. Last year, the Rams tied for allowing the third-most passing scores to quarterbacks. Cousins is still worth starting in 10-team leagues and he should be more consistent with his new receiving targets as the season rolls along.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning faces the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Last week Detroit played well at home against Palmer, but I think Manning executes well at home in this spot. Detroit allowed the second-most touchdowns to quarterbacks and third-most fantasy points to passers in 2016. Eli is only worth starting in leagues with at least 14 teams.