Fantasy Football: Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams misses practice

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 14, 2017 at 2:33 PM
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday, according to multiple outlets.

Williams injured his ankle early in Sunday's 19-3 victory over the New York Giants before returning to finish with six catches for 68 yards.

The 27-year-old has not missed a game during his NFL career.

Williams has 183 receptions for 2,859 yards and 20 touchdowns since being selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Brice Butler likely would see an increased workload alongside fellow wideouts Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley should Williams be unavailable to play on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) against the Denver Broncos (1-0).

