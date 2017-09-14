Fantasy Football: Cincinnati Bengals rookie John Ross expected to debut vs. Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross is expected to make his NFL debut against the Houston Texans on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Ross, 21, missed the Bengals' season-opening 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after spraining his knee in the preseason finale on Aug. 31.

The ninth overall pick of the draft, Ross was a full participant in Cincinnati's light practices this week.

Ross showed his speed during the NFL combine, registering a record for the fastest 40-yard dash time. His 4.22-second time topped the previous best of 4.24, set by now-Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson.

In 2016 at the University of Washington, Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.