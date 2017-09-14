Home / Sports News / NFL

Fantasy Football: Cincinnati Bengals rookie John Ross expected to debut vs. Houston Texans

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 14, 2017 at 2:43 PM
Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross is expected to make his NFL debut against the Houston Texans on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Ross, 21, missed the Bengals' season-opening 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after spraining his knee in the preseason finale on Aug. 31.

The ninth overall pick of the draft, Ross was a full participant in Cincinnati's light practices this week.

Ross showed his speed during the NFL combine, registering a record for the fastest 40-yard dash time. His 4.22-second time topped the previous best of 4.24, set by now-Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson.

In 2016 at the University of Washington, Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

