LaDarius Gunter: Green Bay Packers release cornerback, Ricky Jean-Francois

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have released veteran defenders LaDarius Gunter and Ricky-Jean Francois.

Green Bay announced the Gunter move on Tuesday and released Jean-Francois on Wednesday.

Packers exeutive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson also announced that the Packers signed offensive lineman Adam Pankey to the active roster from the practice squad and signed guard Darrell Greene to the practice squad. Green Bay activated wide receiver Geronimo Allison from except status on Tuesday.

Gunter, 25, signed with the Packers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami. He registered 54 tackles, 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 16 games last season, starting 15 times.

Jean-Francois was a seventh round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2013 and 2014 before joining the Washington Redskins in 2015 and 2016. He joined the Packers on March 24.

Pankey signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 5. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection during his senior year at West Virginia. Greene signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason as an undrafted free agent before being released. He spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Eagles' practice squad. He re-signed with the Eagles on Jan. 2, but was released again on Sept. 2. Greene will wear jersey No. 72 in Green Bay.