Home / Sports News / NFL

New Orleans Saints have big problems to tackle

By Les East, The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 12, 2017 at 11:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints entered the regular season without the services of starting left tackle Terron Armstead.

During the first half of the season opener at Minnesota on Monday night they lost starting right tackle Zach Strief.

After opening the season with no true tackles among their backups, the Saints find themselves scrambling to bolster their offensive line going into the home opener against New England on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"We'll look at our options," head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday.

When Strief went down with what has been reported to be a sprained MCL, he was replaced by Senio Kelemete, who normally plays guard or center. The team released reserve tackle Bryce Harris just hours before the opener, then re-signed him Tuesday.

"I give tons of credit to Senio," center Max Unger said. "Not too many guys in the NFL can come in and play five positions on the offensive line and play well."

Even with the return of Harris, the Saints still need a replacement for Strief for at least a few weeks.

The Saints have a short week of preparation before facing the Patriots, who opened with a loss to Kansas City four days before New Orleans played.

"We have a lot to clean up," Payton said. "You can't sugar-coat it. The challenge in a short week is to make sure that we see this tape. This isn't one that you can just put away and move. It might mean a longer practice on Wednesday and maybe Thursday, but we have enough to clean up that we have to see it because these mistakes can't happen again."

--The opener didn't provide any evidence that New Orleans has a featured running back among Mark Ingram II, Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara. Peterson started in his return to Minnesota and finished with six carries for 18 yards as all three runners had nearly identical rushing stats. Ingram had six carries for 17 yards and Kamara had seven carries for 18 yards. All in all, New Orleans had 60 yards on 21 rushes. In the passing game, Ingram had five receptions for 54 yards and Kamara had four for 20 yards. Peterson didn't catch a pass.

At one point in the third quarter, an ESPN camera caught a brief exchange between Peterson and Saints head coach Sean Payton in which Payton turned toward Peterson, apparently in response to something Peterson had said, and Peterson glared back at him.

"There's no conflict," Peterson said when asked about the episode. "We weren't in any heated exchange," Payton said.

--The lack of an effective run game often left the Saints with difficult to manage third downs and they converted just 4-of-11. The average distance on the 11 third downs was six yards and New Orleans twice faced third-and-15.

"You want to keep third downs manageable," center Max Unger said. "At times, we weren't able to do that and you can't afford to do that, especially against a team with a good pass rush. We had third-down issues because we didn't run the ball well on first and second down."

--The Saints allowed the Vikings to convert 9-of-14 third downs even though several times it was third-and-long. On Minnesota's first possession, which resulted in a field goal, the Vikings converted on two third-and-5s and a third-and-6 before failing on a third-and-6 immediately before kicking the field goal. Minnesota scored one touchdown on a third-and-2 play and another on a third-and-9. The defensive performance didn't match the way the defense played in the preseason. The third-down conversions were aided by a weak pass rush that yielded one sack on 32 pass attempts after New Orleans made 12 sacks in the preseason.

"The preseason is the preseason," defensive end Cameron Jordan said. "We're in live bullets now. This is the regular season. We've got to get better from this -- clearly."

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Los Angeles Chargers aim to bounce back after yet another close defeat Los Angeles Chargers aim to bounce back after yet another close defeat 1 hour ago ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are looking forward to Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins, but only after being thrown into the time machine when falling to the Denver Broncos.
Hall of Fame list sets up selection Saturday scrimmage Hall of Fame list sets up selection Saturday scrimmage 1 hour ago ago
There are no major surprises among 108 players and coaches announced Tuesday as nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. But that won't prevent plenty of fireworks when the Selection Committee convenes Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook carrying new torch at running back Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook carrying new torch at running back 1 hour ago ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The NFL's circle of life was on full display in prime time Monday night.
Minnesota Vikings: Sam Bradford clearly in charge of offense Minnesota Vikings: Sam Bradford clearly in charge of offense 1 hour ago ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- So, that's what pass protection looks like? Sorry, it's been a while since the folks in Minnesota have seen anything like they witnessed in Monday night's 29-19 season-opening win for the Vikings over the Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Houston Texans already in panic mode ahead of clash with Cincinnati Bengals? Houston Texans already in panic mode ahead of clash with Cincinnati Bengals? 1 hour ago ago
HOUSTON -- There are precious few Week 1 concerns so pressing that a team would consider its season a catastrophe should they manifest themslves. However, the Houston Texans' construction of their offensive line has laid bare issues at quarterback and put the viability of their season at risk.
Trending Stories
Stefon Diggs: Minnesota Vikings WR honors Randy Moss with custom cleats Stefon Diggs: Minnesota Vikings WR honors Randy Moss with custom cleats
New Orleans Saints' Adrian Peterson on Sean Payton stare: 'I could have said I love you' New Orleans Saints' Adrian Peterson on Sean Payton stare: 'I could have said I love you'
Hurricane Irma: Oakland Athletics P Jharel Cotton starts fundraiser for hometown of St. Thomas Hurricane Irma: Oakland Athletics P Jharel Cotton starts fundraiser for hometown of St. Thomas
Fantasy Football: Week 2 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Week 2 add/drops from waiver wire
Vontaze Burfict: Cincinnati Bengals' suspended LB calls out Ben Roethlisberger for flop, ankle twist Vontaze Burfict: Cincinnati Bengals' suspended LB calls out Ben Roethlisberger for flop, ankle twist