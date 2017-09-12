Fantasy Football: Week 2 add/drops from waiver wire

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Week 1 of the NFL season has officially ended and that means the first fantasy football waiver wire period is upon us.

Huge injuries to David Johnson and Allen Robinson mean there are names to immediately consider adding to your Week 2 lineup.

Those stars with long-term injuries need to be dropped immediately, regardless of star power. Clogging up a roster spot on your squad is a no-no this early in the season as it prohibits you from picking up players who could help you right now.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 2.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Tyrod Taylor, Alex Smith; RB | Kerwynn Williams, Tarik Cohen; WR | Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp; TE | Austin Hooper, Jesse James; D/ST | Pittsburgh Steelers; K | Graham Gano

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Carson Wentz, Sam Bradford, DeShone Kizer; RB | Chris Carson; WR | Marqise Lee, Kendall Wright, Nelson Agholor; TE | Charles Clay; D/ST | Baltimore Ravens

TOP DROPS

QB | Andy Dalton, Carson Palmer; RB | David Johnson, Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden, Samaje Perine, Danny Woodhead; WR | Allen Robinson, Kevin White, Kenny Britt; TE | Eric Ebron, Julius Thomas

QUARTERBACK

Although the Carolina Panthers were able to limit the San Francisco 49ers and a passing game led by Brian Hoyer last week, I don't expect the same next Sunday. That's why Tyrod Taylor is my favorite option for a quarterback pickup in Week 2. Carolina allowed the second-most yards and sixth-most touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks last year. I think Taylor gets on the same page with his new cast of wide receivers this week as the Panthers try to focus on stopping LeSean McCoy. The Bills quarterback completed 57.1 percent of his throws for 224 yards, two scores and an interception last week. I'm expecting another game of multiple touchdown passes and at least 50 yards rushing. Taylor will still only be worth starting consideration in deeper leagues.

RUNNING BACK

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen had a decent workload in the Chicago Bears' loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons. He turned those 13 touches into 113 yards from scrimmage and a score. This week the Bears travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Bears' depleted cast of wide receivers and lackluster quarterback play, I'm expecting a very run-heavy approach. The Buccaneers did not play in Week 1 and allowed the 11th most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2016. Expect Cohen to see north of 12 touches once again. He should be on your flex radar.

FFB players if you don't own Tarik Cohen you better pick him up if he's available ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/suI3RFzuFP — ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¹Stri:(aðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¹ (@StrikaNation24_) September 10, 2017

Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams will be at the top of everybody's list when it comes to waiver wire adds this week, but I think expectations should be tempered. While superstar David Johnson will be out for extended time, don't expect Williams to produce immediately. Yes, he should be added, but I would be hesitant to plug him in right away. If you have no choice but to use him, know that the Indianapolis Colts allowed the most receiving scores to running backs last season and the sixth-most fantasy points to the position in 2016. In Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Colts allowed 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to Todd Gurley on 24 touches, but I expect Carson Palmer and the Cardinals to attack this beatable secondary. Williams stepped in for six touches and turned them into 12 yards and a score in the Cardinals loss last week to the Detroit Lions. He is a bench asset to me at this point in the season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Kenny Golladay looks for real. The Detroit Lions' rookie wide receiver has looked better than a third-round talent early on this season. Golladay was impressive in the preseason, but he put on a show Sunday. I'm expecting him to move onto the WR3 radar this week. If he is available in your league, you should grab him as soon as possible, even if you don't need a wide receiver. Golladay had 69 yards and two scores on four receptions in his first professional game. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound target already looks to have the trust of Matthew Stafford. The Lions face the New York Giants this week. Although the Giants had a stout pass defense in 2016, I'm expecting another show from Stafford here. Golladay should benefit from that.

Kenny Golladay did THIS on his NFL debut last night ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#OnePride @Lions pic.twitter.com/pjibFF0vEC — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 11, 2017

TIGHT END

The Green Bay Packers held Seattle Seahawks tight ends to just four catches and 18 yards on nine targets last week. Last season the Packers were one of eight teams to allow at least 1,000 yards to the position. I expect Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to expose the latter stat this Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hooper showed off his explosiveness in Week 1, catching two passes for 128 yards and scoring an 88-yard touchdown. He had seven catches for 64 yards last year against the Packers.

Hooper has the look of a TE1 this year in all formats.