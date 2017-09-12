Fantasy Football: Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson reportedly out 2-3 months

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson will have surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined two to three months, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The Cardinals plan to place Johnson on injured reserve, but with a chance to return this season, Schefter reported.

Johnson sought a second opinion after an early prognosis that he sustained a dislocated wrist in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The 25-year-old Johnson appeared to get injured while making a 24-yard reception in the third quarter. He returned on Arizona's next possession but fumbled on his next carry, which was recovered by the Lions.

Johnson totaled 1,239 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He also led the NFL with 2,118 all-purpose yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 11 yards per reception.

Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington are expected to receive the bulk of the carries in Johnson's absence. The Cardinals also signed former Arizona State running back D.J. Foster off the New England Patriots' practice squad.