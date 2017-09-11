Nick Bellore: Detroit Lions sign linebacker, waive tackle

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Linebacker Nick Bellore has been added to the Detroit Lions' active roster.

Detroit announced the signing on Monday.

The Lions also added defensive tackle Daniel Ross to their practice squad in a corresponding move. Detroit also waived tackle Storm Norton. Bellore first joined the Lions this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Ross entered the NFL this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent signing by the Houston Texans. The Northeast Mississippi Community College product appeared in two preseason games for the Texans, recording four tackles. He also was on the Texans' practice squad.

Bellore entered the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent signing by the New York Jets. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. Bellore registered 77 total tackles, five passes defended, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in 14 games last season.

The #49ers have placed LB Nick Bellore on Injured Reserve, claimed LB Carl Bradford off waivers.



DETAILS: https://t.co/35xQJ93l1v pic.twitter.com/urmUzUnVpt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 19, 2016

He had a career-high 10 starts in 2016, after never starting a game in his first five seasons. For his career, Bellore has 81 tackles and four tackles for a loss in 94 games. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound defender finished the 2016 season on injured reserve due to an elbow ailment.

Detroit is currently playing Jarrad Davis at middle linebacker and also has Tahir Whitehead, Paul Worrilow, Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin on its depth chart.

The Lions allowed 309 total yards in Sunday's 35-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.