Stephon Tuitt: Pittsburgh Steelers sign DE to six-year deal

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Defensive end Stephon Tuitt has agreed to a six-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The contract is worth $60 million and runs through 2022, according to NFL Network.

Tuitt, 24, was a second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product had four sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 starts last season. He had 6.5 sacks in 2015 and registered one sack during his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound defensive lineman was originally due about $1 million in 2017 in the final year of his rookie contract. He had one tackle in the Steelers' 21-18 win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Tuitt didn't leave the game unscathed. He suffered a biceps injury in the win and will be further evaluated. Further evaluation will be available on Tuesday, according to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

"This is one of the best organizations to be a part of, especially for a guy like me," Tuitt told the team website. "I [came in] as a young guy, super raw. I have some great coaches who have helped me and I have seen my game pick up, my confidence level rise, my leadership ability rise. Being a part of an organization like this, I can see why a lot of great players come from here, a lot of Hall of Fame players come from here.

"I love the organization."

The Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Heinz Field.