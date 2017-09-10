Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz dominates in sinking Washington Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- Carson Wentz passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 30-17 at FedExField, snapping a five-game losing streak against Washington.

Zach Ertz caught eight passes for 93 yards and Nelson Agholor snagged six for 86 and a touchdown.

After a Caleb Sturgis field goal made it 22-17 with 2:00 left, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and was sacked by defensive end Brandon Graham as he was preparing to throw and the ball came loose. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned the fumble 20 yards for a touchdown and the two-point conversion was good.

The Redskins argued that Cousins' arm was coming forward, but the play was upheld upon review.

Cousins finished 23 of 40 for 240 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception and two lost fumbles. He tied with running back Rob Kelley for the team rushing lead with 30 yards.

Wentz was 26 of 39 with an interception.

Terrelle Pryor Sr. caught six passes for 62 yards in his Washington debut, while Alshon Jeffrey had three for 42 in his first game with the Eagles.

Trailing 19-14 in the third quarter, the Redskins got new life when a defensive holding penalty negated fourth down deep in their own end. Cousins passed for 36 yards and ran for 16 as the Redskins drove inside the Eagles 20 before settling for a Dustin Hopkins field goal.

On their next possession, Cousins hit Pryor on a crossing route for 28 yards to the Eagles 18, but three plays later the Eagles blitzed and Cousins threw off his back foot. His pass was intercepted at the goal line by cornerback Jalen Mills.

Philadelphia took an early 7-0 lead thanks to the feet and arm of Wentz. On third-and-12 from his 42, Wentz dropped back, moved around the pocket while twice avoiding a sack and then threw across his body to an open Agholor. Agholor broke a tackle, scored and the Eagles led 7-0.

Things then got ugly as the teams traded fumbles and, late in the quarter, Washington's Jamison Crowder muffed a punt that was recovered by the Eagles' Trey Burton at the Redskins 39.

Eight plays later, Wentz passed 1 yard to LeGarrette Blount for the score, but Sturgis missed the extra point.

The defense got Washington on the board midway through the second quarter. Wentz's pass was tipped by defensive lineman Stacy McGee and picked off by linebacker Ryan Kerrigan at the 24. He rumbled down the sideline for a touchdown and the Eagles lead was cut to 13-7.

Washington went ahead 14-13 after an eight-play, 69-yard drive capped when Cousins found Chris Thompson out of the backfield, and the running back bounced off two potential tacklers, spun and completed the 29-yard touchdown play.

The Eagles regained the lead when Sturgis hit a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the half. They made it 19-14 when Sturgis connected from 42 yards early in the third quarter, the key play coming on a 30-yard Wentz to Torrey Smith pass play.

NOTES: Eagles DE Derek Barnett and WR Mack Hollins were the only active 2017 draft choices. Undrafted rookie RB Corey Clement also was active. ... The Redskins' defense recorded a sack in its 25th consecutive regular-season game, the longest streak in the NFC. ... Eagles starting CB Ronald Darby left in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. ... Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan's three career interceptions have all been returned for touchdowns. ... Jordan Reed became the third Redskins tight end to catch 250 passes (Chris Cooley and Jerry Smith).