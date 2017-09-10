Home / Sports News / NFL

Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr solid in taming of Tennessee Titans

By Bucky Dent, The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 10, 2017 at 9:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As returns go, it sure wasn't a bad one for Derek Carr.

As beginnings go, it was an even better one for Giorgio Tavecchio.

Carr threw for two touchdown passes Sunday and Tavecchio kicked four field goals in his NFL debut as the Oakland Raiders bagged a 26-16 Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium.

In his first game since breaking his leg on Christmas Eve against Indianapolis, an injury which essentially ended Oakland's season even though it made the playoffs, Carr was an efficient 22 of 32 for 262 yards.

He got the Raiders on the board just 2:11 into the game with an 8-yard scoring strike to Amari Cooper, who carried multiple tacklers into the end zone over the final five yards. It capped a four-play, 50-yard drive after Oakland's Shalom Luani recovered an onside kick.

Tavecchio converted a pair of 52-yard field goals after hitting a 20-yarder on the second quarter's first play. His first 52-yarder gave the Raiders a 13-10 halftime lead, and his second 52-yarder, which occurred after a running into the kicker flag on a punt kept Tennessee from regaining possession, upped the edge to six with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Following Ryan Succop's 26-yard field goal on the third quarter's last play, Oakland took control for good. Its 70-yard drive, completed on Carr's 19-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 11:58 left, made it a two-score game.

Succop drilled a 52-yard field goal with 4:49 left in the game to put the Titans within a score, but Tavecchio's 43-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining sealed the verdict.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, playing his first game since suffering his own broken leg on Christmas Eve, hit on 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards. Mariota also rushed for their only touchdown, a 10-yard option keeper with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

Oakland's Marshawn Lynch compiled a game-high 76 yards on 17 carries in his first game since 2015, when he played for Seattle. Lynch came out of retirement in the offseason.

NOTES: Oakland officially placed K Sebastian Janikowski (back) on injured reserve and deactivated rookie CB Gareon Conley (shin). QB Connor Cook, who lost the backup job to EJ Manuel, was also deactivated. ... Tennessee CB LeShaun Sims (groin) was deactivated, with rookie Adoree' Jackson getting the start in his place. The Titans also started veteran WR Eric Decker over rookie Corey Davis. ... Tennessee K Ryan Succop has converted 38 consecutive field goals inside 50 yards.

Latest Headlines
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford's 4 TDs key rally, win over Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford's 4 TDs key rally, win over Arizona Cardinals 1 hour ago ago
DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, two to rookie receiver Kenny Golladay, and the Detroit Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Arizona Cardinals with a 35-23 season-opening victory on Sunday at Ford Field.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette key in blasting of Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette key in blasting of Houston Texans 1 hour ago ago
HOUSTON -- Bolstered by a ferocious defense, a resolute effort from the offensive line, and a strong debut by rookie running back Leonard Fournette, quarterback Blake Bortles effectively managed the Jacksonville Jaguars' 29-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Buffalo Bills: Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy help grind out win over New York Jets Buffalo Bills: Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy help grind out win over New York Jets 1 hour ago ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tyrod Taylor passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 21-12 on Sunday at New Era Field.
Green Bay Packers: Defense does the trick in win over Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers: Defense does the trick in win over Seattle Seahawks 1 hour ago ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers' defense, which stood in the way of a trip to last year's Super Bowl, is why the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's season opener.
Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco shakes off rust, solid in win over Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco shakes off rust, solid in win over Cincinnati Bengals 1 hour ago ago
CINCINNATI -- Joe Flacco started his 10th consecutive regular-season opener on Sunday, but under difficult circumstances.
Trending Stories
Conor McGregor shows off massive yacht, adorable baby on Instagram Conor McGregor shows off massive yacht, adorable baby on Instagram
Oklahoma Sooners: Baker Mayfield plants flag on Ohio State's home field Oklahoma Sooners: Baker Mayfield plants flag on Ohio State's home field
Fantasy Football: New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. in 'real doubt' to play vs. Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football: New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. in 'real doubt' to play vs. Dallas Cowboys
Andrew Luck: Indianapolis Colts QB likely out for 'several more weeks' Andrew Luck: Indianapolis Colts QB likely out for 'several more weeks'
Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction, preview, pick to win