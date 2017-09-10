Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr solid in taming of Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As returns go, it sure wasn't a bad one for Derek Carr.

As beginnings go, it was an even better one for Giorgio Tavecchio.

Carr threw for two touchdown passes Sunday and Tavecchio kicked four field goals in his NFL debut as the Oakland Raiders bagged a 26-16 Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium.

In his first game since breaking his leg on Christmas Eve against Indianapolis, an injury which essentially ended Oakland's season even though it made the playoffs, Carr was an efficient 22 of 32 for 262 yards.

He got the Raiders on the board just 2:11 into the game with an 8-yard scoring strike to Amari Cooper, who carried multiple tacklers into the end zone over the final five yards. It capped a four-play, 50-yard drive after Oakland's Shalom Luani recovered an onside kick.

Tavecchio converted a pair of 52-yard field goals after hitting a 20-yarder on the second quarter's first play. His first 52-yarder gave the Raiders a 13-10 halftime lead, and his second 52-yarder, which occurred after a running into the kicker flag on a punt kept Tennessee from regaining possession, upped the edge to six with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Following Ryan Succop's 26-yard field goal on the third quarter's last play, Oakland took control for good. Its 70-yard drive, completed on Carr's 19-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 11:58 left, made it a two-score game.

Succop drilled a 52-yard field goal with 4:49 left in the game to put the Titans within a score, but Tavecchio's 43-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining sealed the verdict.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, playing his first game since suffering his own broken leg on Christmas Eve, hit on 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards. Mariota also rushed for their only touchdown, a 10-yard option keeper with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

Oakland's Marshawn Lynch compiled a game-high 76 yards on 17 carries in his first game since 2015, when he played for Seattle. Lynch came out of retirement in the offseason.

NOTES: Oakland officially placed K Sebastian Janikowski (back) on injured reserve and deactivated rookie CB Gareon Conley (shin). QB Connor Cook, who lost the backup job to EJ Manuel, was also deactivated. ... Tennessee CB LeShaun Sims (groin) was deactivated, with rookie Adoree' Jackson getting the start in his place. The Titans also started veteran WR Eric Decker over rookie Corey Davis. ... Tennessee K Ryan Succop has converted 38 consecutive field goals inside 50 yards.