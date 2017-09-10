Home / Sports News / NFL

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys handle New York Giants for opening win

By Chad Conine, The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 10, 2017 at 11:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ezekiel Elliott made his presence felt, but the Dallas Cowboys' defense made a greater impact as it shut down the New York Giants in the season opener on Sunday night.

The Cowboys limited the Giants to 233 total yards, paving the way for Dallas' 19-3 victory on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott, playing after an injunction filed against the NFL allowed him to start the season despite a six-game suspension, rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries.

The Cowboys didn't score in the second half until 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Dan Bailey booted his fourth field goal, from 36 yards, for the game's final points.

The lack of second-half offense didn't matter after Dallas controlled the first half on the way to a 16-0 halftime lead.

The Giants opened the second half with a 68-yard drive that more than doubled their total yards to that point. New York reached the Dallas 4-yard line before Charles Tapper sacked Eli Manning for a 9-yard loss, causing the Giants to settle for Aldrick Rosas' 25-yard field goal.

That ended up being New York's most successful drive of the game.

Anthony Brown intercepted a Manning pass at the Cowboys 48-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to set up Dallas' final scoring drive.

Jason Witten had a productive first half as the Cowboys tight end became the team's career receiving yards leader and scored Dallas' first touchdown of the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tossed to Witten for an 11-yard gain in the second quarter that brought Witten's career total to 11,890 receiving yards, passing Michael Irvin's previous team record of 11,888.

Witten then capped a touchdown drive late in the first half. Prescott hit the tight end on a slant pass for a 12-yard score that put Dallas ahead 13-0 with 1:41 left in the second quarter.

Witten finished the first half with six receptions for 49 yards, and he ended the game with seven catches for 59 yards.

The Dallas defense dominated the first half, holding New York to 50 yards of total offense and just two first downs.

Without Odell Beckham Jr., who sustained a left ankle injury in the preseason and missed the Sunday game, Manning passed for 33 yards in the first half.

Dallas forced one final three-and-out before the break that allowed the Cowboys' offense to move in for Bailey's third field goal, this one from 42 yards. Bailey also made kicks from 21 and 48 yards in the half.

Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Manning was 29 of 378 for 220 yards and one interception.

NOTES: The suspense as to whether WR Odell Beckham Jr. would be healthy enough to play in the season opener ended a few hours before game time when Beckham was listed as inactive. ... Giants QB Eli Manning made his 200th consecutive start. He is only the third quarterback to reach 200, joining Brett Favre (297) and Peyton Manning (208). ... After it appeared that RB Darren McFadden would step into the hole left by Ezekiel Elliott's apparent suspension, Elliott's injunction against the NFL meant that the Cowboys listed McFadden as inactive for the season opener. RBs Alfred Morris and Rod Smith served as Elliott's backups. ... Cowboys WR Terrance Williams sustained an ankle injury on the first offensive series of the game and was listed as questionable to return. However, he re-entered the game on the last play of the first quarter and caught a 15-yard pass to convert a third-and-12.

Latest Headlines
San Francisco 49ers optimistic Reuben Foster isn't seriously hurt San Francisco 49ers optimistic Reuben Foster isn't seriously hurt 48 minutes ago ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers rookie outside linebacker Reuben Foster's NFL debut was far from a dream come true Sunday, but it wasn't the nightmare it might have been.
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford's 4 TDs key rally, win over Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford's 4 TDs key rally, win over Arizona Cardinals 2 hours ago ago
DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, two to rookie receiver Kenny Golladay, and the Detroit Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Arizona Cardinals with a 35-23 season-opening victory on Sunday at Ford Field.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette key in blasting of Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette key in blasting of Houston Texans 2 hours ago ago
HOUSTON -- Bolstered by a ferocious defense, a resolute effort from the offensive line, and a strong debut by rookie running back Leonard Fournette, quarterback Blake Bortles effectively managed the Jacksonville Jaguars' 29-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr solid in taming of Tennessee Titans Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr solid in taming of Tennessee Titans 3 hours ago ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As returns go, it sure wasn't a bad one for Derek Carr.
Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz dominates in sinking Washington Redskins Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz dominates in sinking Washington Redskins 3 hours ago ago
LANDOVER, Md. -- Carson Wentz passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 30-17 at FedExField, snapping a five-game losing streak against Washington.
Trending Stories
Conor McGregor shows off massive yacht, adorable baby on Instagram Conor McGregor shows off massive yacht, adorable baby on Instagram
Oklahoma Sooners: Baker Mayfield plants flag on Ohio State's home field Oklahoma Sooners: Baker Mayfield plants flag on Ohio State's home field
Fantasy Football: New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. in 'real doubt' to play vs. Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football: New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. in 'real doubt' to play vs. Dallas Cowboys
Andrew Luck: Indianapolis Colts QB likely out for 'several more weeks' Andrew Luck: Indianapolis Colts QB likely out for 'several more weeks'
Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction, preview, pick to win