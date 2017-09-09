Home / Sports News / NFL

C.J. Spiller: Kansas City Chiefs sign running back for third time

By Alex Butler   |   Sept. 9, 2017 at 12:44 PM
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back C.J. Spiller for a third time this year.

A source told the Kanas City Star that the team signed the seven-year veteran on Friday night. Spiller first joined the franchise in February. He was released for the first time by the Chiefs on Sept. 2, before being re-signed on Sept. 3. The Chiefs brought back the running back at that point after putting cornerback Steven Nelson on injured reserve. Spiller was cut again on Thursday.

"I actually had the chance to talk to C.J. today and as you know C.J., being a veteran in this league, is not subject to waivers and there's a possibility that C.J. may end up on our roster," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters after Spiller's first cut.

"Again, we've had that conversation. We'll continue to monitor the situation around the league and see what's out there, what's available. So there's certainly a likely scenario where C.J. is on our team."

Spiller, 30, is due a $900,000 salary this season, but that money was only guaranteed if he was on the team's Week 1 roster. By cutting Spiller the first time, the Chiefs saved $80,000. Spiller was due $980,000 if he made the team's 53-man roster.

The Chiefs rolled without the veteran playmaker in Thursday's 42-27 victory against the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Rookie Kareem Hunt paced the running game, with 148 rushing yards. Hunt also had 98 receiving yards and scored three times.

Charcandrick West currently serves as the backup for Hunt on the Chiefs' depth chart at running back.

The Chiefs also cut offensive lineman Jordan Devey before Thursday's opening kickoff.

Spiller had just six carries for 18 yards in six games last season for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft had his best season in 2012 with the Buffalo Bills, when he piled up 1,255 yards and six touchdowns on 207 carries. He also had 459 receiving yards that season and scored eight touchdowns.

"Some stuff I need to work on and some stuff I need to continue to get better at," Spiller told reporters this preseason. "I just need to make sure I am doing the little things that I need to be successful. It [preseason] hasn't been horrible, but it hasn't be spectacular either. I have plays here and there, but I am just trying to clean up some small stuff that I can control to help, not only me, but make the whole offense better."

