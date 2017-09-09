Akiem Hicks: Chicago Bears sign defensive lineman to four-year extension

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Akiem Hicks has signed a four-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago announced the deal on Saturday. Sources told NFL Network that the new pact is worth $48 million and $30 million guaranteed. He is now under contract through 2021.

Hicks, 27, had seven sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season for the Bears. He entered the NFL as a third round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hicks has 111 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 33 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 77 career games. He has 49 career starts and has also played for the New England Patriots.

The defensive end was the NFC defensive player of the week in Week 13 last season after piling up 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Bears' 20-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pro Football Focus rated him a high-quality defender last season, assigning Hicks with an 85.6 overall grade. He ranked the No. 12 defensive lineman, according to the site.

Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million pact with the Bears in 2016.

The Bears host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field.