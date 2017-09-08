New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton named to competition committee

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has been added to NFL's competition committee.

"It's an honor to be named to the NFL Competition Committee," Payton said in a statement Friday, according to the New Orleans Advocate. "The challenges that annually face the committee are certainly significant and they merit thoughtful, open dialogues and well-reasoned resolutions when needed. I look forward to making contributions to this great game and working closely with my fellow competition committee members."

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay serves as the chairman of the committee. The other members include Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, New York Giants co-owner John Mara, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith.

Payton was previously a member of the coaches' competition subcommittee.

Members of the competition committee are approved by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The committee reviews all competitive aspects of the game, including playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection.