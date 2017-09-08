Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots ink Kyle Van Noy to extension

Sept. 8, 2017
New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to a two-year extension with the club on Friday.

Van Noy was slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the season.

The 26-year-old Van Noy played all 69 defensive snaps and collected six tackles in the club's season-opening 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Van Noy was acquired from the Detroit Lions last October. He played in 10 games for the Patriots last season and recorded 27 tackles and one interception.

Van Noy was a second-round draft pick of the Lions in 2014 after being a college standout at BYU.

