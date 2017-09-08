New England Patriots: Dont'a Hightower suffers MCL sprain

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain in Thursday night's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 10 days between games, Hightower could play in the Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 17, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Hightower exited Thursday's 42-27 loss midway through the third quarter after Chiefs offensive lineman Mitch Morse fell directly onto his knee.

The Patriots' defense collapsed after Hightower went down, giving up 21 fourth-quarter points. New England gave up more points in the game than ever before in the Bill Belichick era.

Hightower, 27, signed a four-year contract extension this offseason with a base value of $35.5 million and more than $17 million in guaranteed money.

Hightower's fourth-quarter strip sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the key plays in Super Bowl LI, helping the Patriots complete their rally from a 25-point deficit to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hightower had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. On Thursday night, he recorded two tackles. He owns 374 tackles and 17 sacks in his career since being selected by New England with the 25th overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Alabama.