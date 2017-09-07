Seattle Seahawks back Michael Bennett, police say body camera wasn't activated

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it sees "no evidence" of race playing a part in an incident involving Michael Bennett.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end tweeted Wednesday about the August 27 incident which occurred at Drai's Nightclub, located inside of the Cromwell.

In his statement, Bennett claimed that he was headed back to his hotel after the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight. He said he began running after hearing what sounded like gunshots. He said Las Vegas police officers "pointed their guns" at him "for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Bennett also said that police ordered him to get on the ground. He said he complied, before an officer said that if he moved he would "blow my [expletive] head off."

"The Officers' excessive use of force was unbearable," Bennett said.

The Seahawks star said he was ultimately released after police confirmed his identity.

"This incident originated at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 27, 2017 when the LVMPD received calls of a possible active shooter at Drai's Nightclub located inside of the Cromwell," the LVMPD said in a news release. "The event resulted in Mr. Bennett being detained for approximately 10 minutes during the investigation. He was later released and the active shooter information was later determined to be unfounded."

Bennett has attained Oakland Civil Rights Attorney John Burris, while the LVMPD has opened an internal investigation.

LVMPD undersheriff Kevin McMahill spoke to reporters Wednesday about the incident. He said police will review at least 126 videos from that night, but the police involved in Bennett's detainment didn't have their personal body cameras activated. He also said no gunshots were fired at the club.

McMahill also showed a lengthy video of that night, showing police running through the club. TMZ Sports released a video on Wednesday showing officers pointing their guns at Bennett.

"Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL - a leader on his team and in his community," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later this evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team stands behind Bennett, as did the NFL Players Association.

.@mosesbread72 is one of the best. We should all support him. My statement: pic.twitter.com/7e6gl25ip8 — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 6, 2017

"Michael Bennett unfortunately experienced a horrendous incident on August 27," Carroll said Wednesday. "We are thankful he is safe, and we take this opportunity to say that we stand in support of him and anyone facing inequalities."

"What happened with Michael is a classic illustration of the reality of inequality demonstrated daily."

"May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light, and allow us to have the courage to stand for change."

The Seahawks battle the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Wisconsin. Bennett's brother, Martellus Bennett, plays tight end for the Packers.