Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown unveils new touchdown celebration

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown got loose in a new video while debuting his newest dance for his first score of the 2017 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star took his rhythm to the locker room in the video, rolling his shoulders and snapping his fingers during the short film. The dance was inspired by the video game Destiny 2.

Brown also performs some twerking in the video, but the video game character he is dancing with doesn't quite understand the gesture.

Brown, 29, has had plenty of chances to celebrate in the end zone over the last three seasons. The Steelers star and three-time All-Pro has 37 scores during the regular season since 2014.

"So I've been practicing this dance for the big game...I think it's pretty boomin. #ad," Brown wrote on a Twitter post Thursday.

"Hey guys, big game coming up. I've got some new moves to show you," Brown said in a video on the Twitter post. "Check this out."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL owners in May that the NFL will again allow scoring celebrations, including: group celebrations, using the ball as a prop and going to the ground to make snow angels.

Goodell consulted former Cincinnati Bengals star and diva wide receiver Chad Johnson before announcing the relaxed rules for end zone parties.

"Today, we are excited to tell you about another change that comes after conversations with more than 80 current and former players: We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays," Goodell wrote in a letter to fans this offseason.

"We know we have more work to do. We are grateful to the many current and retired players who engaged with us on this topic and we look forward to ongoing dialogue with them as we continue to work to improve this game we all love."

The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.