Fantasy Football: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy dealing with stomach illness

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 7, 2017 at 5:58 PM
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy missed a portion of Thursday's practice with what the team referred to as a "stomach bug."

McCoy missed a stretch of team drills before finishing the session in a limited capacity.

Coach Sean McDermott dismissed any concern for the moment of the team's expected workhorse to miss Buffalo's regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

"Not at this point," McDermott said, per ESPN.

McCoy rushed for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and had 350 yards receiving and one score.

The 29-year-old McCoy surpassed 1,600 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his career, while the 14 total touchdowns were his second-highest single-season total.

