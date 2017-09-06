Hurricane Irma: Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game moved to Week 11

Citing player and fan safety concerns, the NFL moved the Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game scheduled for Sunday to November 19.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., sits in the projected path of Hurricane Irma, the Category 5 storm expected to make landfall in the early morning hours Sunday.

The Week 1 regular-season opener for both teams was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET until the NFL announced Tuesday the game would not be played Sunday in Miami.

Over the weekend, multiple alternatives were on the table, including playing the game Friday night.

Other contingency plans were considered, including a neutral site game, but complications getting the teams in and out of Florida safely and removing a home game from the Dolphins' schedule made for strong arguments to postpone the game until Week 11.

Miami surrendered a home game from its schedule for the Dolphins' Week 4 game in London against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins shared a scheduled bye in Week 11.