The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday by acquiring defensive tackle Christian Ringo on waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Ringo, 25, played eight games for the Packers in 2016, totaling seven tackles and a forced fumble. The former sixth-round pick from Louisiana-Lafayette spent the entire 2015 campaign on the Green Bay practice squad.

Ringo joins a defensive tackle group in Cincinnati that also includes Geno Atkins, Andrew Billings, Ryan Glasgow and Pat Sims.