Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) cleared for Week 1 vs. New York Jets

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor cleared concussion protocol and will start in the regular-season opener for Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"We expect him to start on Sunday," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday morning.

Taylor was sidelined Aug. 26, when he sustained a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills allowed Taylor to participate in individual drills on Sept. 4, but he was not fully cleared until Tuesday night.

Taylor exited the preseason game against the Ravens after his head was slammed to the turf on sack by linebacker Matthew Judon. The 28-year-old Taylor had to be helped from the field by team trainers.