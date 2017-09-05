Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots place LB Shea McClellin on injured reserve

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 5, 2017 at 8:40 PM
The New England Patriots placed linebacker Shea McClellin on injured reserve, the team announced.

McClellin missed most of the preseason with an undisclosed injury.

The 28-year-old is eligible to be a short-term injured reserve candidate and could return later in the season.

McClellin collected 41 tackles and 1.0 sack in 14 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound McClellin has record 202 tackles in 66 career contests with the Bears and Patriots since being selected by Chicago with the 19th overall pick of the 2012 draft.

