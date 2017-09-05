New England Patriots place LB Shea McClellin on injured reserve

The New England Patriots placed linebacker Shea McClellin on injured reserve, the team announced.

McClellin missed most of the preseason with an undisclosed injury.

The 28-year-old is eligible to be a short-term injured reserve candidate and could return later in the season.

McClellin collected 41 tackles and 1.0 sack in 14 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound McClellin has record 202 tackles in 66 career contests with the Bears and Patriots since being selected by Chicago with the 19th overall pick of the 2012 draft.