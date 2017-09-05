Former San Francisco 49ers WR Jeremy Kerley could rejoin New York Jets

Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Kerley visited one of his former teams on Tuesday by checking in with the New York Jets, multiple outlets reported.

Kerley is less than a week removed from being released by the San Francisco 49ers, who gave him a three-year, $10.5 million contract six months ago.

In 2016, Kerley appeared in all 16 games (13 starts) for San Francisco and led the team with a career-high 64 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Kerley also returned 21 punts for 158 yards as the team's primary punt returner.

Kerley was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29, 2016. He was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of TCU.

In five seasons with the Jets (2011-15), Kerley played in 74 games (24 starts) and recorded 182 receptions for 2,225 yards and nine touchdowns. He led New York in total receptions and receiving yards during his time with the team.

Kerley has also returned 134 punts for 1,250 yards and one touchdown with the Jets. In 2015, he registered a career-high 411 punt return yards, which ranked second in the NFL.

The 28-year-old Kerley was unhappy with the Jets in 2015, but said the sour feelings stemmed from a poor relationship with then-offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who is no longer with the club.

New York, which recently acquired wideout Jermaine Kearse from Seattle, features second-year receiver Robby Anderson and rookie slot man ArDarius Stewart.