Cleveland Browns DT T.Y. McGill charged with marijuana possession

Sept. 5, 2017
Recently acquired Cleveland Browns defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession in North Carolina ahead of Sunday's season opener.

McGill, who spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, was picked up off waivers last week by the Browns. The team was not aware that McGill faced charges before the news broke.

According to The Charlotte Observer, McGill had a "a small amount" of marijuana when stopped by a police officer.

There was no immediate word whether McGill will be eligibe to play in the opener. The team said it spoke with McGill about the criminal complaint.

The 24-year-old could also be subject to discipline by the NFL. A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.

In two seasons with the Colts, the former North Carolina State player has 17 tackles and five sacks in 25 games.

