Chris Thompson: Washington Redskins sign running back to two-year deal

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Running back Chris Thompson will remain with the Washington Redskins through the 2019 season after agreeing to a contract extension.

Washington announced the multiyear pact on Tuesday. The Washington Post reported the deal is for two years. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $6.5 million, guaranteed.

Thompson, 26, had a career-high 356 rushing yards and three scores on 68 carries last season. He also had 49 catches for 349 receiving yards and two scores. Thompson originally joined the Redskins after being picked in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

"I'm happy for Chris," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday.

"I'm glad we came up to an agreement because - like I said - he is the security blanket that we have offensively, especially on third down in the red zone. So, he has done everything exactly right as far as work ethic, preparing, working hard, studying, being productive, dominating a situation that he is asked to play in. He has done an excellent job and he is going to continue to get better. That is a big time role for us. He is not a 'lead down' back like some of these other big time names, but his role in pro football is critical to the success of the football team."

The third-down specialist ranked No. 42 out of 62 running backs last season, with a 70.1 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rob Kelley is expected to start the 2017 season at the top of the Redskins' depth chart. Washington also drafted Oklahoma product Samaje Perine in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.