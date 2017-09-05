Buffalo Bills C Eric Wood: Tanking 'isn't in our vocabulary'

Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood took issue with the notion that the team is in the midst of tanking the 2017 season in favor of more favorable draft picks for the future.

"I think it's hard for any organization to prepare for seasons to come, but I think we still have so much left here in Buffalo talent-wise that a tank really isn't in our vocabulary," Wood said Tuesday on Good Morning Football. "No one's thinking that. We're focused on going 1-0 this week. We've got the Jets at home and one of our goals is to win all of our home games. So, we're gearing up for this week and we're not too concerned about the outside chatter.

"Throughout my career here we've had a lot of negative chatter and we've been close the last few years, 9-7, 8-8, 7-9 so we're on the verge. We're looking to take that next step this year."

That step comes with challenges as quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still working his way through the league's concussion protocol. Fifth-round rookie selection Nathan Peterman will get the nod should Taylor be unable to play against the Jets on Sunday.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane dismissed the notion of the team tanking last month after it traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby.

"I was very annoyed," Beane told Pro Football Talk. "We would not have tried to get Anquan Boldin on our team if we were tanking. We would not have tried to get Jordan Matthews -- who, if you look at his numbers in his first three years, they're pretty good. We would not have tried to get E.J. Gaines. We would have just tried to get more draft capital if we weren't worried about 2017. We're going to compete our tails off for 2017."