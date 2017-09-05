Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with former Minnesota Vikings G Alex Boone

The Arizona Cardinals added to their offensive line on Tuesday by agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with guard Alex Boone.

Boone, 30, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Boone spent all of last season with the Vikings and started 14 games. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2009 and spent seven seasons there before joining Minnesota as a free agent prior to the 2016 campaign.

Boone, who has played in 91 career NFL games (73 starts), is expected to compete at both guard spots in Arizona.