Los Angeles Rams roster still has sizeable hole with Aaron Donald absence

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Rams tinker with their final 53-man roster, the notable absence continues to be All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The three-year veteran remains in a contract dispute with the club and if he doesn't report by Monday he is in jeopardy of missing the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10.

"I still remain very optimistic," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I'm always going to maintain that positive approach and that's where we're at. I know that our guys are working relentlessly to try to come to this solution and like we said, the level of urgency is certainly raised as we get closer and closer to our first regular season game.

"But, right now there is no update -- kind of still where we're at and the dialogue is back and forth with us and Aaron's representation."

While McVay remains optimistic, he's also being realistic. Thus, there are contingency plans in place should Donald not be available.

"Certainly you have to," McVay said. "I think you always have to have those plans in place and I think that's the one thing that you don't want to have to do that, but I think what I would say that's been such a breath of fresh air with our team and our players that have been here. While they want to have Aaron back, they haven't allowed it to be a distraction to what we're trying to get done and guys are getting reps at the spot that you kind of project Aaron right now.

"I know that if that's the case, they'll be ready to go against Indianapolis and we got confidence in those guys to step up. Certainly, we know the type of player that Aaron is, but I think credit to the players right now that are here, they won't allow it to be a distraction and if he does come back, everybody will welcome him back with open arms and be happy to have him."

Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin did not play in the four preseason games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Austin returned to practice last week and is expected to be available in the season opener against the Colts. Among other things, Austin will be the primary punt returner.

"He is, that's the plan," coach Sean McVay said. "Unless something changes, he'll be our punt returner. He's going to be a guy ... not sure if you guys saw him moving around before the Green Bay game, just getting a workout in. I asked him, "How he felt today? Yeah, I feel OK.' I said, 'Well if that's how okay feels that's great news for us, man.' He looked pretty good. He looks healthy. He looks explosive and he looks like the Tavon Austin that we're accustomed to seeing."

Justin Davis went from undrafted rookie out of USC to making the Rams as their third running back. It was quite the climb for the former Trojan, but he continually impressed the Rams with his explosiveness and running ability.

"He's an explosive back that, I think he got better as the preseason progressed, really a conscientious player, I was really impressed with just the maturity and growth in a short amount of time. I saw some things that improved in terms of his technique in the protection element," McVay said.

"Obviously, when the ball's in his hands and he puts his foot in the ground and decides to get vertical, you see an explosion and I think he's a nice change-of-pace back. And when you look at really, I think (RB) Todd's (Gurley) kind of that complete all-around back that can do a little bit of everything. You guys know how highly I think about Todd. Then I think (RB) Malcolm (Brown) is a nice guy that can kind of provide some carries in the first and second-down role.

"Then, really, when you look at what Justin does bring, if you're looking for that change of pace back, very similar to the reason that we liked (RB) Lance Dunbar so much, that's kind of what Justin has provided. We're excited about Justin. We know that as a rookie some of the things that we're going to ask him to do, it'll be something that we'll just take little steps at a time. Justin definitely earned his spot on this roster and we've been pleased with what he's done throughout the preseason."

Roster book-keeping:

Added to practice squad: Defensive tackle Omarius Bryant; offensive linemen Michael Dunn, Jake Eldrenkamp and Carlos Thompson; defensive backs DB Isaih Johnson and Cassanova McKinzy; wide receiver Paul McRoberts; fullback Sam Rogers and tight end Travis Wilson.

Cleared waivers, placed on injured reserve: Linebacker Josh Forrest and wide receiver Nelson Spruce and Lenard Tillery.

Waived: Linebacker Nick Grigsby and tight end John Mundt.