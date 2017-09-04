Earl Okine: Detroit Lions sign free agent defensive end

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Defensive end Earl Okine has been signed to the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

Detroit announced the move on Monday. The Lions also released defensive tackle Derrick Lott from their practice squad. Terms of Okine's contract were not disclosed.

Okine, 27, entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Houston Texans. He had five tackles in five career appearances for the Texans. He spent the 2015 season with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad for the 2016 season. Okine had four tackles this preseason for the Chiefs before getting released on Saturday.

Okine played at Florida when current Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was the defensive coordinator for the Gators. The defensive lineman has played in the Canadian Football League, the Arena Football League and the Fall Experimental Football League.

He is listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds.

The Chiefs also cut veteran running back C.J. Spiller and tight end Gavin Escobar on Saturday to bring their roster down to 53 players.

Detroit was assigned guard Zac Kerin and tackle Brian Mihalik via waivers on Sunday. The Lions also waived tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard Brandon Thomas. Thurston Armbrister, Adairius Barnes, Jace Billingsley, Dontez Ford, Leo Koloamatangi, Rolan Milligan, Storm Norton, Pat O'Connor and Cole Wick joined Lott on the team's practice squad on Sunday.