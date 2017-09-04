Denver Broncos officially sign QB Brock Osweiler, place LB Shane Ray on IR

The Denver Broncos officially signed quarterback Brock Osweiler to a one-year contract on Monday and placed outside linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve.

The Broncos expect Ray to be ready to play in the Oct. 30 "Monday Night Game" against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Ray, selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2015 draft, tore a ligament in his left wrist two days into training camp. The 24-year-old Ray, who finished with eight sacks and 48 tackles last season, underwent surgery in late July.

Ray's move to IR opened a roster spot for Osweiler, who passed his physical Monday morning.

Osweiler, 26, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos before he signed with Houston as a free agent and then was shipped off to Cleveland this season after one unsuccessful season with the Texans. He was waived by the Browns and agreed to the Broncos deal on Saturday.

Osweiler's contract is for one year at the veterans' minimum of $775,000. The Browns owed Osweiler $16 million after his release and will now pay him $15.225 million.

The 6-7, 240-pound Osweiler was selected by the Broncos in the second round (57th overall) of the 2012 draft out of Arizona State.

In 36 regular-season games (21 starts) over his first five NFL seasons, Osweiler completed 488 of 815 passes (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards with 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also completed 37 of 65 passes (56.9 percent) for 365 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in two career postseason starts.

John Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations and general manager, said Osweiler will be the backup quarterback while Paxton Lynch's throwing shoulder heals from a sprain he suffered during an Aug. 16 preseason game.

"He's got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that point in time, in my mind, when Paxton hurt the shoulder," Elway said of Osweiler. "We were able to get it fixed."

Osweiler, who played for offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in 2012, will back up Trevor Siemian for Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.