Cincinnati Bengals QB Jeff Driskel starts season on injured list

The Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on the injured list Monday.

Driskel, a second-year player, suffered a hand injury in Thursday night's preseason finale in Indianapolis. He was 2 of 3 for 21 yards in the game.

Driskel, 24, originally was a sixth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He joined the Bengals before Week 1 last season as a waiver acquisition from the 49ers and spent his entire rookie season on the Bengals' 53-player roster but did not play in a game.

Driskel played in all four of the Bengals' preseason games this year, completing 14 of 21 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 106.1. He also had nine carries for 63 rushing yards and a TD.

Starter Andy Dalton and AJ McCarron are the Bengals' quarterbacks on the active roster.

Players placed on injured reserve after the final roster reduction (4 p.m. ET Sunday) are eligible to return to practice after six weeks and to games after eight weeks. A maximum of two players can be returned.

The Bengals also signed two players to the practice squad: cornerback Sojourn Shelton and guard Cole Toner, who both were waived by the Arizona Cardinals on final cuts on Saturday.