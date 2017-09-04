Atlanta Falcons: DT Ra'Shede Hageman soon to be suspended for domestic violence case

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman will be suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy for his involvement in a domestic violence case in DeKalb County from March 2016.

The length of the suspension has not been determined yet by the league.

"(Saturday), the NFL placed Ra'Shede Hageman on the Commissioner's Exempt List as a result of domestic violence-related charges filed by prosecutors in DeKalb County, Ga., following a March 2016 incident," the league noted. "The criminal proceeding concluded in late August, and the League's investigation remains pending."

A player who is placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but with the club's permission he may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities. The player is also paid while on that list.

The incident was with the mother of his child. Hageman was charged with interfering with a call for emergency help, battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The charges stem from an incident in which Hageman pulled the hair of the mother of his child and pushed her down in the parking lot outside of her apartment, causing her to sustain lacerations on her left hand and elbow. Hageman then took her phone, preventing her from calling 911. This incident happened in front of the couple's child.

Hageman was free on a $7,500 bond.

Hageman was the Falcons second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He played in 44 games and made 15 starts. He continued to play while the case was pending in court.

--

Cornerback Jalen Collins was placed on the reserve/suspended list for 10 games for violating the league's performance enhancing drugs policy.

--

There were few surprises in the team's roster reduction to 53 players.

"Man, do we love this group of guys," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. "I'm anxious to get started with them, for me as a coach on Monday."

All of the team's draft picks and undrafted linebacker Jermaine Grace made the roster. All will be expected to contribute.

"Now that the roster goes from really wide to a very narrow group and then even more narrow on game day, it's one of the roles of coaching that I enjoy the most to say, 'If he's active, this is how he'd play,'" Quinn said. "If we're going to give you a jersey on game day, you're going to have a role in the game for sure."

--

Most of the work over the past couple of years has been to improve the defense. The Falcons believe they have a stacked defensive line group and some speedy run, hit and cover linebackers.

"We worked really hard to continue to build the competitive toughness of this team," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "After the moves that (we made) we feel like we are going to be a more competitive and tough team. We are encouraged by that."

The Falcons added defensive tackle Dontari Poe, defensive tackle/end Jack Crawford and rookie defensive end Tarrakist McKinley, essentially replacing Jonathan Babineaux, Tyson Jackson and Dwight Freeney.

"I think you've been able to see it when we played the ones and twos, it's a really impressive front," Dimitroff said. "A lot of passion is in that group and 'want to' to make the plays. ... I think we're in a really positive spot at (those defensive line positions)."