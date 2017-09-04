Arizona Cardinals sign veteran punter Andy Lee to two-year deal, add two others

The Arizona Cardinals decided on a new punter Monday, signing veteran Andy Lee to a two-year contract after releasing Matt Wile.

The team also placed running back T.J. Logan on injured reserve. He broke his wrist in the team's first preseason game and could return to the roster when he is recovered from surgery.

Wile won the job during the preseason, but Lee became available to the Cardinals after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Lee is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2009, 2011) and three-time first-team All-Pro (2007, 2011, 2012) who has played 13 years in the NFL with San Francisco (2004-14), Cleveland (2015) and Carolina (2016). He has appeared in 201 games with 1,047 punts for a 46.3-yard average (39.5-yard net average).

Lee entered the NFL with San Francisco in 2004 as a sixth-round selection out of Pittsburgh. He played 11 seasons with the 49ers where set franchise records in punts (941), punting yards (43,468), gross average (46.2), net average (39.5) and punts inside the 20 (300). He has finished in the top 10 in the NFL in gross average in 10 of his 13 career seasons and ranks ninth in NFL history in gross punting average, 12th in net punting average and tied for eighth for punts inside the 20 with 343.

The Cardinals also signed linebackers Bryson Albright and Obum Gwachum to their practice squad.