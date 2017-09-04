Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers QB fixes Sam Dekker's sink

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Who do you call for a broken sink? All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of course.

The Green Bay Packers gunslinger was at Sam Dekker's house this weekend, sprawled across the ground and using a tool bag to work on the kitchen utility.

"Quarterback by day, mechanic by night," the Los Angeles Clippers forward tweeted. "Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12."

Dekker is likely in the Los Angeles area, which is also where Rodgers spends his NFL offseason.

The 23-year-old Dekker was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers in June. Rodgers and the Packers kickoff the 2017 season at 4:25 p.m. Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback by day, mechanic by night. Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/vebkqVnGvt — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 3, 2017

Dekker also tweeted that he has been friends with Rodgers for seven years. The former Wisconsin star grew up in Sheboygan.

"When I said 'honey, feel free to take care of a few things when I'm gone'...didn't mean bring in free help to fix our janky disposal," Dekker's girlfriend Olivia Harlan tweeted.

3 takes



• Its not a flex when you've been friends for 7 years

• Who cares if I used the incorrect word

• Marquette still trash https://t.co/NZVP7SZL4t — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 3, 2017

Harlan is an ESPN sideline reporter.

Rodgers, 33, is currently single - at least publicly. He recently spoke about his personal life and thoughts on the NFL in an interview with ESPN.

When I said "honey, feel free to take care of a few things when I'm gone"... didn't mean bring in free help to fix our janky disposal https://t.co/lXl2YL87eD — Olivia Harlan ESPN (@Olivia_Harlan) September 3, 2017

During that interview, he said that he found living out a relationship in the public eye "difficult."

Despite some Twitter trolls saying Dekker wanted attention from the tweet, there is long-running public proof of Dekker and Rodgers' friendship. In 2015, the quarterback appeared at the NBA Draft to support his friend.

During the Badgers' 2015 March Madness run, Dekker commented on the relationship. He said Rodgers gave him advice.

"The only thing he's been telling me about this whole thing is the same thing he said last year...[Rodgers said] 'just embrace this and remember it,'" Dekker told reporters, according to Kentucky.com. "Take a second to step back to take it all in. that's important because theses are the years that I'll remember."

Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four before losing to Duke in the National Championship that season. Dekker scored 16 points in the Final Four upset and scored 12 points in the championship game.