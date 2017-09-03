QB Brock Osweiler returns to Denver Broncos on one-year deal

Brock Osweiler's relatively short but eventful career has now come full circle.

The quarterback is returning to Denver after the Broncos signed him to a one-year contract on Saturday.

Osweiler spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos before he signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent and then was shipped off to Cleveland this season after one unsuccessful season with the Texans.

The Browns acquired Osweiler in the offseason but earlier this week waived him after he lost the quarterback battle. Cleveland opted to go with rookie DeShone Kizer as its starting quarterback for its season opener next week.

The deal is for one year at the veterans' minimum of $775,000. The Browns still will owe Osweiler approximately $15.225 million.

The Broncos had a need at the position with backup Paxton Lynch out at least a month because of a shoulder injury. And Osweiler knows the Broncos' offense, having played there under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

"I think with the opportunity we had to get Brock back, we're excited about that opportunity to have that experience there with Brock," said John Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations/general manager. "Plus with Paxton, you never know with the throwing shoulder."

The deal is pending an Osweiler physical on Monday.

"I'm sure it's been a tough one for him," Elway said. "I know we thought a lot of Brock. He went 5-2 as a starter for us, and without Brock that year, we don't win a Super Bowl.

"I'm sure it's been a long 18 months for him. He's been through a lot, I'm sure. ... He's going to need a little football rehab, we know that. We'll welcome him with open arms and give him some love."