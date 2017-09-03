Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers land safety J.J. Wilcox in trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 3, 2017 at 6:26 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired safety J.J. Wilcox and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft on Sunday from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Wilcox, who just signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason, previously played four years with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. The 26-year-old had 49 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 13 games with the Cowboys last season.

Wilcox became expendable when the Buccaneers reportedly landed free agent safety T.J. Ward earlier on Sunday. The 30-year-old Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler, started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season and totaled 69 tackles, one sack and one interception before being cut earlier in the week.

