NFL Roster Roundup: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck removed from PUP

The Indianapolis Colts don't know when quarterback Andrew Luck will be able to play, but they won't be forced to wait at least six weeks when the decision was made Saturday to include Luck on the 53-man roster and remove him from physically unable to perform (PUP).

Players that are placed on reserve/PUP or reserve/non-football injury (NFI) in the roster reduction to 53 aren't permitted to begin practicing or play until after the sixth week of the season.

Now, Luck can play before that, but the reality is, no one knows if that will happen.

The Chicago Bears made a similar decision with outside linebacker Pernell McPhee even though he is unlikely to be available for the season opener. Detroit removed defensive end Ezekiel Ansah from PUP as did the Chargers with rookie wide receiver Mike Williams. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, placed outside linebacker Tamba Hali on reserve/PUP.

Another nuance of the league's rules regarding injuries is designated for return. Teams are permitted to bring back two players from reserve/injured after they have missed at least eight weeks. However, to be eligible, players have to be included on the 53-man roster and then placed on reserve/injured afterward.

The San Francisco 49ers made the choice to place guard Joshua Garnett on reserve/injured Saturday making him ineligible to return as did the Tennessee Titans with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Saturday also saw significant decisions on kickers with a few teams choosing youth over experience. The New York Giants released Mike Nugent leaving the job to Aldrick Rosas. The Los Angeles Chargers job goes to rookie Younghoe Koo over Josh Lambo. Bengals rookie Jake Elliott, a fifth-round pick this year, lost out to Randy Bullock. Houston's kicking will be handled by Ka'imi Fairbairn with veteran Nick Novak released. Carolina, for the time being, has two kickers: veteran Graham Gano and seventh-round pick Harrison Butker.

In Miami, punter Matt Darr lost out to undrafted free agent Matt Haack. Darr won the Dolphins' job in 2015 when he was a rookie free agent.

Other notable moves Saturday:

--After being unable to trade safety T.J. Ward and his $4.5 million salary, he was released by the Broncos.

--Guard Alex Boone refused to accept a pay cut and was released by the Minnesota Vikings. Tackle T.J. Clemmings was also released by the Vikings.

--For now, the backup quarterback in Dallas is undrafted free agent Cooper Rush after both Kellen Moore and Luke McCown were released.

--Quarterback Brock Osweiler was officially released by Cleveland and was reportedly headed back to Denver. The Broncos need a backup to starter Trevor Siemian with Paxton Lynch sidelined for several weeks with a shoulder injury. However, the offense is different from the one Osweiler left after the 2015 season.

--Even with Cameron Meredith placed on reserve/injured, wide receiver Victor Cruz was released by the Chicago Bears.

--The Houston Texans cut guard David Quessenberry, who had made an inspirational return from cancer. He is expected to be signed to the practice squad. The Texans also released quarterback Brandon Weeden.

--The Chargers released backup quarterback Kellen Clemens, but he will reportedly be re-signed.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers released running backs Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint along with cornerback Senquez Golson.